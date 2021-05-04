Golden Star Resources (GSC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$89.66 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:GSC opened at C$4.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.68. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

