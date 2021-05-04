Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Posts Earnings Results

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $281.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.