MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $41.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MVBF shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

