Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$16.50

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TSE:CG opened at C$11.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$10.65 and a 52-week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.6200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last three months.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

