PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $597.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. PetMed Express’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

