Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Amphenol by 669.1% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 572,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 498,478 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.9% in the first quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 21,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Amphenol by 128.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 55,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 219,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 120,969 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.7% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 259,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after buying an additional 132,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

