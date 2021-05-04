SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $621.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after buying an additional 451,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

