Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $620,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 96,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Medtronic by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,176,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $259,414,000 after acquiring an additional 575,510 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,402 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

