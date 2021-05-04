Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after buying an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,810 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.