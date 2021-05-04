Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

V opened at $231.51 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.57. The company has a market cap of $451.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.