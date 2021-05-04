Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Position Lessened by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 294,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 166,471 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 93,904 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 502,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EFT opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

