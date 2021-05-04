Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

