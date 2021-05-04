Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 36,325 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the quarter. Polaris makes up 4.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Polaris worth $22,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of PII stock opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

