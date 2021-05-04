Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires 144,341 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 4,695.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,341 shares during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son makes up 2.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 203,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

