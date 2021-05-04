Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $39.18 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 540,477 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.18% of Hess worth $39,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hess by 7.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,329,000 after buying an additional 209,467 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hess by 33.8% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.