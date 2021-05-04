MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in April

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,862,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 1,518,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,745,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MedMen Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNFF opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. MedMen Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

