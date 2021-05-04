Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-$57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.24 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opera presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

