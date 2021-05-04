Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Gyrodyne stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.13% of Gyrodyne worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.