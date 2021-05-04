Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

