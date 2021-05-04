NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

