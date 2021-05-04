James Hambro & Partners Purchases New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 132.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

