Cube Market Capitalization Tops $7.52 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Cube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00078319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.76 or 0.00902495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00067996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,844.96 or 0.10471338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00102377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00046247 BTC.

About Cube

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Cube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

