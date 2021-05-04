5,000 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

