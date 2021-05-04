FUNToken (FUN) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $417.27 million and $64.53 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00078319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.76 or 0.00902495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00067996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,844.96 or 0.10471338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00102377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00046247 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

