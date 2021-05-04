Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,979 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 998,552 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $497.85 million, a P/E ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.59%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

