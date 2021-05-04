Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,979 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 998,552 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $497.85 million, a P/E ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.59%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.