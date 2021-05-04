Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $46.91 Million in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,324,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,906,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.04% of Open Lending as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 147.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $758,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $1,856,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPRO. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

LPRO stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.