Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Position Lifted by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,429 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $54,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $89.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

