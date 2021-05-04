Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 223,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 39,616 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in UBS Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 645,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 297,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

