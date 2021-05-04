Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,025 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.53.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.