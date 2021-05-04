Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $275.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.