The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 463,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $85,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $336.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.