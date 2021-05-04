Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,986 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $20,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

