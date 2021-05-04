Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,854,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 102.5% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,390,000 after acquiring an additional 708,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

