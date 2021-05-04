Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 8,666 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

