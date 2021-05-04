Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 42,411 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $218,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

