Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.13.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $479.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $488.12 and its 200-day moving average is $416.17. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

