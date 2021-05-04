Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

SLV opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

