DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 890,739 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461,254 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 890,739 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Barrick Gold worth $48,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Barrick Gold by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,616 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.