BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 259.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of BioNTech worth $52,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $7,717,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX stock opened at $208.90 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.45 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.89.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.