Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,624 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $53,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after buying an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

