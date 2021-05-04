DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,829 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $56,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

