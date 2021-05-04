Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $236,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 468,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in DISH Network by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 126,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in DISH Network by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 106,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,770 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

