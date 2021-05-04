4,000 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth $3,023,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1,088.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXF opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

