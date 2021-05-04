Antares Pharma (ATRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, analysts expect Antares Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATRS opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.25 million, a PE ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

