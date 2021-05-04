Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $613,982,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,259,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,249.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

