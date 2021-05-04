Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $23.98 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 68.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 39.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.59.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $311.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

