Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,728,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 217,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $673,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,249.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.