National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

National Bank of Greece stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. National Bank of Greece has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Separately, Bank of America raised National Bank of Greece from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, and Egypt. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

