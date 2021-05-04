Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

NYSE SHO opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.