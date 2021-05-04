Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Schrödinger has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

SDGR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 101,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $7,774,784.50. Insiders have sold 1,512,753 shares of company stock valued at $135,316,694 in the last three months.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

